Community celebrates WWII veteran turning 100 years old

The Cumberland County Elks Lodge #2751 hosted a birthday bash for Alfred Rogers' 100th birthday.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — World War II veteran Alfred Rogers was around one week away from becoming a century old on Saturday.

So the Cumberland County Elks Lodge #2751 hosted a birthday bash celebrating him. Organizers brought in community members from Crossville as well, helping make sure the party was as big as possible.

"There are not many times in my life I have been speechless, but this may be as close as I'll ever get," Rogers said. "I can't tell you how much I appreciate this."

Going into his 100th birthday, he said he is happy to know he is surrounded by love. When asked how it feels to be almost 100-years-old, Rogers said he feels great.

"I am grateful because not many people reach this," Rogers said.

His daughter, Betsy Rogers, said she finds it tough to believe her father is about to reach a century.

"It doesn't feel like 100 years because he does so well. He still lives independently, he still drives," Rogers said.

The veteran has lived a life filled with thousands of memories, but there's one that sticks out as his favorite.

"I got to hold my first great-grand baby," Rogers said. "She's a 3-month-old little girl."

Rogers said he goes on new adventures in his camper all the time. He said he was ready for his next trip coming up soon.