A movie is being filmed in Knoxville, and it needs some local actors.

Stargazer Films is casting background actors for a movie called 'Purity Falls.' The movie will be shot in the Knoxville area starting September 17 through October 2, according to the production company.

The movie stars Olivia d’Abo from 'The Wonder Years,' Kristanna Loken from 'Terminator 3' and Trevor Stines from 'Riverdale.'

Casting Director, Anthony Del Negro, says he is looking for actors to fill both speaking and non-speaking roles. The actors would start as early as September 18.

Anyone interested in auditioning can submit a photo and contact info to charles@stargazercorp.com

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that this movie is not a Lifetime film.

