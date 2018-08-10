A construction worker is being treated for a head injury after a construction accident at Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud in Pigeon Forge.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department said the 20-year-old worker was struck in the head by a wooden beam being moved by a crane hoist.

LIFESTAR flew him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is being treated. The man was not identified and his condition is unknown.

Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud is an outdoor attraction that reopened this summer and features live lumberjack competitions with audience participation.

