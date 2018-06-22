Crews have responded to a boat fire on Fort Loudoun Lake.

Rural/Metro firefighters responded to the scene near the Concord Bridge in West Knox County Friday afternoon.

A viewer, Chris Early, says he came up on the fire on his jet ski and saved a child and a dog. He says he heard a boom and thought it was thunder but when he looked up, he saw smoke and flames.

Early said there was another boat coming from the other direction and he saw two people in the water and a dog. He picked up a young girl and the dog. He said a man swam to the other boat.

WBIR

© 2018 WBIR