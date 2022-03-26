Crews respond to Hawkins Co. structure fire, "multiple patients with burns"

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said that traffic would be delayed in the Knights II subdivision area as crews respond.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A structure fire in Hawkins County caused several burn injuries among multiple people, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

They said it was in the area of the Knights II Subdivision, off of Old State Highway 66, in Rogersville. They also said crews were on the scene and several people had burn injuries.

Traffic will be delayed in the area, they said.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available, and neither were the identities of anyone who was injured. This story will be updated when more information is available.