The Knox Rescue Squad KVERS Cave/Vertical team responded to Union County Thursday to rescue two dogs in a deep sinkhole.

Crews responded around 11 a.m., according to the Knox Rescue Squad.

KVERS Cave/Vertical Team is responding at the request of Union County Sheriffs Office to two dogs in a deep sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/uObISITpNF — Knox Rescue Squad (@knoxrescuesquad) October 11, 2018

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene working to get more information. This story will be updated with more information.

© 2018 WBIR