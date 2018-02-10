A Crossville man died in Putnam County over the weekend while working on a radio antenna at a home when the antenna tower collapsed and he fell.

Kenneth Waddell, 30, died when he fell approximately 80 feet from the top of the antenna on Saturday, Sept. 29, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the antenna collapsed from an equipment failure.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident as an accident.

Waddell was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as a matter of procedure, the sheriff's office said.

