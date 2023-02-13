x
CSX says person fatally hit by train in Maryville Monday afternoon

CSX, the train company, said that the person was hit at around 3:30 p.m. north of Honeysuckle Road.
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A person was hit and killed by a train in Maryville on Monday, according to CSX, the train company.

They said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. and said that the person was hit just north of Honeysuckle Rd. and County Farm Rd. They also said that the line was not used for passenger rides.

CSX said the fatal crash was under investigation Monday evening. Additional information about the victim or circumstances surrounding the crash was not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

