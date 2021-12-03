Cumberland Co. Sheriff: Body of missing man found in Crossville

Officials have identified the body of Bradley Barnes, 30, who had been missing since February 11, 2021. At this time, foul play does not appear to be involved.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a body had been found on Clint Lowe Road in Crossville, Tenn. Thursday afternoon.

Deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Officials have identified the body of Bradley Barnes, 30, who had been missing since February 11, 2021.

At this time, foul play does not appear to be involved, investigators said.