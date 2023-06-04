LCSO: Missing Sweetwater teen found safe

15-year-old Dalton Beau Amerson was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Flatwoods Road, according to Loudon County officials.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): Dalton Amerson has been found safe, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in the search for a missing teen out of Sweetwater.

15-year-old Dalton Beau Amerson left his residence off Flatwoods Road around 7:30 a.m. on June 4. He was last seen walking on Holt Road, according to LCSO.

Amerson is 5’9”, 220 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and brown cowboy boots, LCSO said.