MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Dispatch said there were not any injuries after a fire at Gracie's Restaurant in Maryville, Tennessee.

The Maryville Fire Department said it got a call late Wednesday night that Gracie's restaurant on Lincoln Road was on fire.

Officials said they were able to get the fire under control by 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

No one was in the building at the time, according to the fire department.