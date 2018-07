Rescue crews are at the Indian Creek boat dock searching for a person who went under and didn't come back up, according to Jefferson County dispatch.

Dispatch said the call came in at 3:29 p.m. for a possible drowning at Douglas Lake.

The person believed to have gone under water has not been recovered.

10News has a crew on the way to the scene. Details are limited at this time. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

