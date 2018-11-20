Knoxville, TN — Mark your calendars - one of the biggest days for Second Harvest is quickly approaching.

Double Your Donation Day will be held on Monday, Dec. 10, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. All donations to Second Harvest on this day will be matched up to $300,000.

The one-day telethon hopes to provide 1.5 million meals to the hungry in East Tennessee because of Double Your Donation Day.

Donations are accepted through phone at 865-243-8227 and online giving.

Second Harvest provides food throughout the year for a variety of programs and ministries in need. To volunteer for Double Your Donation Day click here.

