Knoxville — The rooftop of the Hyatt Place Hotel has become a new destination for bar hoppers and sight-seekers alike since it opened its bar late in the summer of 2018.

The bar serves up various cocktails and views from 10 stories above Gay St., with an expansive southeastern view of the city.

The Hyatt Place Hotel first opened its doors in late December 2017. The renovated building was mostly vacant before Dover Development purchased it. Rick and Laurie of Dover Development are known throughout East Tennessee for taking old buildings and giving them new life.

Beverage Director Jesse Ryan described the different drinks as "classic cocktails through a modern lens," when 10News Reporter Leslie Ackerson visited the bar for its opening in August 2018.

Cozy couches and fire pits provide spacious seating and warmth for those chilly fall nights coming up.

The rooftop is open seasonally and on select days. For more information on the bar, call 1-865-544-9977.

