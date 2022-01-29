Dutch Valley Elementary School pioneer program aims to help young men grow as leaders

The "Pioneer Men" Program pairs a group of fifth-grade boys with a mentor to help build their confidence and become great leaders.

CLINTON, Tenn. — At Dutch Valley Elementary School, a new program helps young boys grow their confidence and become great leaders. The 5th-grade boys a part of the pioneer program are known as the "Pioneer Men."

Through this program, they are taught six pillars of character including responsibility and trustworthiness. The boys then execute those traits in their school and community.

Principal Stephanie Sherwood said her school is very rural and small, lacking male teachers who could serve as role models for young boys.

"Being a K-5 school, having a full-time male teacher is something we have struggled to keep," Sherwood said. "They can all benefit from having that role model who says yes you can do, and this is how you do things."

She said she had been looking for a male role model for Dutch Valley's boys. Whether there's a male figure in their life at home or not, Sherwood said she wanted someone at school to help strengthen their leadership skills and growth.

Anderson County School's behavioral therapist, Frank Newcomb, teamed up with Sherwood to start the initiative. He leads the program and meets with the "Pioneer Men" every Wednesday. Newcomb teaches a new pillar of character every month.

"The first one was citizenship, that we did in November and then we did trustworthiness in December. January is responsibility," Newcomb said.

With each trait, Newcomb and the participants create a new skit to act out what each character trait means. The upcoming traits to learn include fairness, caring and respect.

The "Pioneer Men" includes a group of four fifth-grade boys from Dutch Valley Elementary School. The boys said they love getting to meet every Wednesday and said they love to learn new lessons that will help them grow as leaders.

"I make sure no one does anything bad, like steal," said fifth-grader Caleb Kimball.

"When I am grown up, I will probably be a good person and help people out," said fifth-grader Talyn Smith.

"I like coming on Wednesdays and dressing up in our shirts and going from class to class," said fifth-grader Jeremiah Patton.

One teacher said it's impactful not only for the group, but other classmates to see how they are leading.

"They're not just having an impact on themselves, but their classmates who need that little push to see that they're doing it and say, I' can do it too,'" said Callie Cox, a fourth and fifth-grade teacher.

The group also writes thoughtful notes to their teachers and principal. At the end of each month, they get to dress up in a shirt and tie. Newcomb said this helps build confidence and makes them feel good.