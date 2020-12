Under the agreement, E911 would take up about 18,000 square feet of the building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city leaders voted to lease space in the new Public Safety Complex to city and county E911.

Under the agreement, E911 would take up about 18,000 square feet of the building.

The complex is on the old St. Mary's Hospital campus in North Knoxville.

It will also house Police, Fire, City Court and Pension Systems for Knoxville.