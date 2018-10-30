Knoxville — Early voting has now resumed at the Downtown West location in Knoxville, after being delayed for several hours Tuesday morning because of internet issues.

Internet is now restored at Downtown West! We are ready for voters and are OPEN for business - get out and vote! Thanks to all for your patience! — Knoxvotes (@knoxvotes) October 30, 2018

Voting had been delayed at the county's busiest location due to internet service issues, another tweet explained. It said that although crews have worked throughout the night to restore service to the location, it was unable to do so.

Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers said the problem actually began on Monday just before 4 p.m. During early voting, election workers can verify voter information by computer, but without the internet connection, they had to confirm each voter by phoning the election office.

With limited staffing, that was a "time consuming and frustrating" process, Rodgers said. They decided to stop early voting until they could work out a solution, which came just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday when the internet service was restored and voting resumed.

On Election Day, workers use books to confirm each voter at their precincts, because the election commission can't get secure internet service at each polling location.

Early voting ends Thursday for the important midterm election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

For a complete list of early voting locations and what you need to do so, check out our guide to early voting.

© 2018 WBIR