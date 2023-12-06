English Mountain water once again in limbo as utility manager faces criminal charges

Benjamin Harris of Witt Utility brought reliable water to customers on English Mountain since February 2023. Now, he's facing criminal charges in Hamblen County.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Water service for people who live on English Mountain is once again in limbo, after years of unreliable water to their homes. For 7 years, WBIR has covered water challenges on English Mountain. Customers reported not getting water to their homes, and if they do, it's not clean.

In December 2022, the Tennessee Comptroller's office recommended the ouster of the East Sevier County Utility District Board, because they weren't delivering water reliably to their customers.

In February of this year, Benjamin Harris from Witt Utility District began helping the people on English Mountain with their water service. Lisa Hawthorne, who lives on English Mountain said since Harris took over, she hasn't seen any stoppage in water.

"At least prisoners get water, we don't even have any water," Hawthorne said. "As long as you're paying your bill, you deserve it."

Now, Harris is facing criminal charges for his work as the manager of Witt Utility District, based out of Morristown. A Tennessee Comptroller's report said Harris misused funds belonging to Witt and worked for the East Sevier County Utility District on English Mountain without a signed agreement.

"We need Ben on this mountain fixing water for us," Hawthorne said. "That's what this mountain needs."

On Friday, the Tennessee Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board has a meeting about potential action against Witt Utility District. Harris said he is not happy the Comptroller's office is rushing to oust his board.