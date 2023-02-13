EPA to start 'remedial action' at Smokey Mountain Smelters site in Knox Co.

The EPA received federal funding to help clean up the superfund site, which was operated by an aluminum smelting operation. Several waste materials were left there.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it would take "remedial actions" to help clean up a superfund site in Knoxville. They said they planned to use federal funds made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Rotary Furnace, Inc. operated the Smoky Mountains Smelters Superfund site from 1979 through 1994. It was a secondary aluminum smelting operation, and several waste materials were left behind at the site — primarily "saltcake," a high salt and low metal content residue, according to the EPA.

It is around 13 acres large and is located at 1508 Maryville Pike.

It was placed on the EPA's National Priorities List in 2010 because of contaminated soils, sediments and surface water. They said they previously worked with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to clean up the site and protect people and the nearby environment.

The EPA said the full cleanup is expected to begin in February 2023, and a public meeting will be held Monday at the South Knoxville Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

Once the remedial actions are done, they said the site will be suitable for reuse and redevelopment. They include excavating soil and relocating it to a containment area, grading it and restoring wetlands, and installing a cap on top of a consolidated waste area consisting of at least 24 inches of soil. The cap will work to prevent stormwater from contacting waste underneath, they said.

They also plan to inject calcium polysulfide through the end of May, which uses bacteria to reduce contaminants and immobilize metals.