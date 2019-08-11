An employee of the WETS-FM radio station at East Tennessee State University is shaken up by OK after an oak tree fell on her car Thursday morning.

Sabrina Sutton says the tree fell on her car as she pulled into the radio station parking lot.

"I just pulled in and I heard a few limbs come down and some leaves," Sutton said. "All of a sudden there was a crash, really loud, and the whole tree fell on my car."

Another ETSU employee pulled Sutton from the car and she was unharmed.

The campus grounds crew was able to quickly remove the tree and clear debris from the car.