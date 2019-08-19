KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Moms, dads, grannies, grampies and aunts and uncles, get ready! The Picky Chick Fall Consignment Sale will be held this week, starting Wednesday.

The sale at the Knoxville Expo Center will feature more than 40,000 items arranged by department for gently used and new shoes, clothing and accessories for kids ranging in age from baby to teen.

There will also be books, toys and DVDs, as well as "costumes, winter gear, fan apparel and Christmas gifts" to get you ready for the upcoming seasons.

The sale will start on Wednesday with a charity pre-sale benefiting the Special Olympics of Greater Knoxville from 6 to 8 p.m. A $5 donation is required for entry.

The public sale will then start Thursday at 10 a.m and run until Saturday. Hours on Thursday and Friday are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m; Saturday will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking and admission to the public sale are both free.

The items still left on Saturday will be half-price.

The sale was started by a Fountain City mom, Beth Dishner, 15 years ago in her garage with just a few other consignors and has now grown into a massive local event for sellers and buyers.

Editor's note: The above video is several years old from one of WBIR's partners with still-relevant tips about shopping a consignment sale.