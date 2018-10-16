The next generation of investigators received an up close and personal look into the actual job.

Students from Elizabethton High School came to Knoxville Tuesday to meet with Special Agents with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit.

The students have been researching unsolved disappearances of several women across the southeast.

The profilers talk to the teens about their day-to-day work and their methods to generate new leads and solve cold cases.

"I think it helped a lot of us decide whether or not we want to be real investigators or whether or not we really want to be working on murders that could go unsolved," Kayla Vandeventer, a student, said.

The cold cases the students are researching are currently active cases led by the TBI.

Troy Sowers, Special Agent in Charge of the Knoxville FBI Field Office, said it's the first time in his 21-year career with the FBI where they've had students look at a cold case, put together a presentation and put out a product to help law enforcement and try to get the word out on cases that went cold.

