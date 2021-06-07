Feds: Don't fly drones into our protected airspace at Y-12 nuke center

It's not clear what precipitated Monday's caution about drone fights over Y-12 land. The complex also has a 'system' to detect and track the aircraft.

The Y-12 National Security Complex is deploying a "system" to respond to any drones that may try to fly into its restricted airspace, the federal government announced Monday.

It's not clear what precipitated the announcement. As part of its effort to create greater awareness, the National Nuclear Security Administration intends to erect signs around the perimeter informing the public about the drone ban.

When asked Monday, Steven Wyatt, public affairs manager with the NNSA, responded in an email: "“We are not at liberty to discuss any incidents involving suspected drone overflights at Y-12.”

Y-12 in Oak Ridge stores uranium and assembles and disassembles nuclear weapons. Security is heavy around and within the sprawling complex.

Drones are simply prohibited from flying into the complex's airspace.

“The National Nuclear Security Administration Production Office (NPO) is announcing this deployment and the airspace restriction to the public to minimize the threat of unauthorized UAS flights over Y-12,” Teresa Robbins, NPO manager, said in Monday's announcement. “This will enhance our ability to effectively protect this vital national security facility.”

According to the release, the complex's tracking system is supposed to detect, identify and track "potentially malicious" unauthorized drones.

"NNSA welcomes assistance from the local community and (drone) operators to help ensure the safety and protection of the Y-12 site and its personnel from unauthorized (drone) activities," Monday's announcement states.

Drone operators who illegally go into Y-12 airspace could be subject "to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges."