Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire | Evacuations and shelter information, ammonium nitrate concerns & other updates

There's more than three times the amount of ammonium nitrate inside the Winston-Salem plant than there was inside the Texas plant that exploded in 2013.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A massive fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem is still burning on Wednesday. Fire officials said the threat for explosion remains and the one-mile evacuation zone is still in place.

Here's the latest information on the fire, evacuations, shelters, and more.

LATEST BRIEFING FROM OFFICIALS:

Gov. Roy Cooper, Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo, and other Winston-Salem leaders held a joint press briefing on the fire. They said conditions are still too dangerous for evacuees to return home. Officials are maintaining the one-mile radius for evacuations.

Winston-Salem City officials released a look inside the Weaver Fire Incident Command Center on Wednesday.

QUICK FACTS TO KNOW

Plant could still explode; officials said it's still not safe for evacuees to return home as of Wednesday evening

600 tons of ammonium nitrate inside the plant; three-times amount as West Texas plant where deadly blast happened

Drones capturing smaller explosions inside Weaver plant

6,000+ people within a mile of plant urged to evacuate

Fire cause not known right now; no injuries reported

Officials said a Weaver employee made the first 911 call about the fire from the plant

EVACUATION EFFORTS

Firefighters are urging people who live within a mile of the plant to evacuate because of the potential for explosions.

The evacuation area around 4440 North Cherry Street has almost 6,500 residents -- or 2,497 households.

WSFD Chief Trey Mayo said evacuees likely won't be back in their homes Wednesday night. Officials don't have a timeline for when folks could go home. Mayo said there's "too much product" burning at the plant and "too many unknowns."

CITY TRANSIT

Officials said they aren’t running city transit services in the Cherry Street area. They are asking folks who live in the evacuation zone to reach out to friends and family to come get them. Winston-Salem police said officers are also helping get people out of the area.

AMMONIUM NITRATE AND CONCERN FOR EXPLOSION

Officials said 600 tons of ammonium nitrate are inside the Weaver plant, creating the potential for a devastating explosion.

Fire chief Mayo said that's three times the amount of explosive material that the West Texas plant had inside when it blew up in 2013. Fifteen people died and dozens more were injured in that explosion.

"If that doesn’t convey the gravity of the situation and how serious folks need to take it, I don’t know how else to verbalize that," Mayo said.

EPA ON SCENE

The Environmental Protection Agency is in Winston-Salem monitoring air conditions. Right now, officials are recommending folks with breathing problems stay inside, as the smoke could cause irritation.

SHELTER INFORMATION

Winston-Salem officials said a shelter has been set up at 414 Deacon Boulevard at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Red Cross workers are also providing safe lodging and food to evacuees until it is safe to return to their homes.

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring:

Face coverings, hand sanitizer, prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.

They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable.

Greater Carolinas Region’s Disaster Action Team volunteers will work with emergency responders to provide additional resources as requested.

“It shook the house” —- what Jazmine Webster said she felt moments before officers told here & her family of 4 to leave their home.



Before getting to safety at the fairground shelter Webster says she heard six explosions @WFMY pic.twitter.com/7laof9vz9c — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) February 1, 2022

PLANT FIRE DETAILS

The fire is happening at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant, located at 4440 North Cherry Street. It started Monday night, sometime before 7 p.m.

WSFD officials said the first 911 call was from a Weaver worker who was inside the plant at the time of the fire.

Crews arrived to find a fire on the loading dock of the building and no one inside. They said the building "collapsed in" as a result of the fire.

Firefighters only battled the blaze for about two hours before pulling back because of dangerous conditions. They're using drones to assess the fire from above. They said "mini-explosions" have already been happening inside the plant.

Firefighters said they are closely monitoring a rail car just outside the plant that is housing 90 tons of ammonium nitrate.

Officials said the plant wasn't open at the time of the fire. WSFD said all Weaver employees have been accounted for, no one is missing, and no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials don't know how the fire started at this time. It may be a while before fire investigators can learn more about the cause.

NORTH HILLS ELEMENTARY

North Hills Elementary students will learn remotely through Thursday, WS/FCS officials said. The school is within the one-mile evacuation zone.

Students have the option to use the district's education building, located at 4801 Bethania Station Road, for their school work. They can also get breakfast and lunch here, the district said.

WS/FCS officials said buses will pick up students at their normal stops and return them on Wednesday and Thursday.

North Hills staff will lead lessons and assist the children who attend the remote learning center. Students who learn from home will also have online teacher support.

“We’ve lost so much instructional time over the past year, that even a few days matter for these students,” said Tiffany Krafft, North Hills Principal. “We know that while not every student is impacted by the evacuation plan, those that are impacted may face challenges, like access to WI-FI or parents that must continue to work.”

WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY

Wake Forest University is canceling classes for Wednesday, Feb. 2. due to the plant fire. Students impacted by evacuations can use the Wellbeing Center, Benson University Center, and ZSR Library for housing.

Wake Forest will operate the on-call shuttle as long as possible to aid with evacuations, but please use this as a last resort. Call 336-283-1091 to request a shuttle.

Wake Forest has set up a Student Support Center in the Wellbeing Center in conference room A330. Faculty and staff can contact askhr@wfu.edu with questions.

JAIL EVACUATION

The Forsyth Correctional Center is about a half-mile away from the Weaver plant. Officials said the jail was evacuated and the inmates were taken to another facility.

ABOUT THE PLANT

The plant has been in Winston-Salem for 80 years. It first opened for business in January 1940. It's employed hundreds of workers ever since. Officials said the plant passed inspection in December 2021. However, Chief Mayo said the building is much older than some of the new fire codes in place.

Weaver Fertilizer officials said they are working with first responders in the fire investigation.

You can see the smoke in the sky from the fire in Winston-Salem. This is from Indiana Ave and Cherry Street