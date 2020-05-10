Fire destroys business at Pigeon Forge "Red Roof" outlet mall

The fire at the 2800 block of the Parkway was reported around 2:05 p.m. Monday. One business was lost, but several were saved.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A fire destroyed a business and damaged others nearby Monday afternoon at the "Red Roof Mall" in Pigeon Forge.

The fire was reported about 2:05 p.m. at the Factory Outlet Mall at 2828 Parkway, according to Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson.

"Multiple agencies from the county also responded," according to a Monday release. "The structure fire is currently under control. No cause has been determined at this time.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Watson said crews arrived to find one building at the outlet mall "well involved" with fire. The business, which had a sign outside reading "Just Stop Toys & Gifts," was a total loss.

Crews worked to contain the fire at the one building so it couldn't spread to others. Watson said one nearby building suffered severe smoke damage, and another appeared to have minor smoke damage.

Gatlinburg and Sevierville fire crews assisted Pigeon Forge in the response. Watson said the fire is under control, but crews will likely be working through the night putting out hot spots to ensure the fire doesn't flare up again. He expects the deeper investigation into he fire will begin Tuesday.

Watson said the building was fairly old with no sprinklers installed, which led to the fire initially growing out of control.