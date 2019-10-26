Helton Auto Center off Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryvillle suffered extreme damage after a fire engulfed the building Friday afternoon.

According to deputy chief Mike Caylor with the Maryville Fire Department, crews received calls about smoke rising from Helton Auto Center around 3:30 p.m.

Crews saw black smoke rising en route and arrived to find the building completely engulfed in flames.

Additional crews were called in to battle the fire.

Caylor said no one was hurt and everyone was able to evacuate the building.

Fire crews are remaining at the scene through the night to ensure there aren't any flareups and will work to determine the cause of the fire Saturday.