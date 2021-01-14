KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bleu Cheese & Chive Drop Biscuits
Prepared by The Old Mill
Ingredients:
2 cups The Old Mill Plain Unbleached Flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 stick of butter melted
3/4 cup of buttermilk
1 whole egg
1/2 cup bleu cheese, crumbled
1-2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
4 tablespoons more of melted butter to brush on
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450*
Sift flour, baking powder, and baking soda together. Add to the flour mixture the melted butter, buttermilk, egg, bleu cheese, and chives. Stir until well combined. Drop by spoonsful onto a parchment lined baking sheet, 1/4 to 1/3 cup each. Brush with half of the remaining melted butter and bake at 450* for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown.
Remove from the oven and immediately brush with the remaining melted butter. Serve warm.
Yields 8-12 biscuits.
The Old Mill is located in Pigeon Forge.