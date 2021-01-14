Jimmy with The Old Mill in Pigeon Forge shares a simple but delicious way to make biscuits.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bleu Cheese & Chive Drop Biscuits

Prepared by The Old Mill

Ingredients:

2 cups The Old Mill Plain Unbleached Flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 stick of butter melted

3/4 cup of buttermilk

1 whole egg

1/2 cup bleu cheese, crumbled

1-2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

4 tablespoons more of melted butter to brush on

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450*

Sift flour, baking powder, and baking soda together. Add to the flour mixture the melted butter, buttermilk, egg, bleu cheese, and chives. Stir until well combined. Drop by spoonsful onto a parchment lined baking sheet, 1/4 to 1/3 cup each. Brush with half of the remaining melted butter and bake at 450* for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove from the oven and immediately brush with the remaining melted butter. Serve warm.

Yields 8-12 biscuits.