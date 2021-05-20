Joy McCabe shares one of her most popular recipes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —



Blueberry Nut Crunch

Prepared by Joy McCabe



Joy Writes:



Want to know the most popular dessert recipe on my website? The clear winner has to be my Blueberry Nut Crunch. It’s just plain good, and served hot with vanilla ice cream, you can’t beat it. My friends love it, our son loves it, and my husband loves it too.

Over the 20 plus years I’ve had a cooking segment on television, I’ve featured this dessert about three or four times. It’s always popular, and I know this because so many employees of the TV station come out of their offices during the commercial breaks to have a taste. They love it!

How can you beat this combination of deliciousness? It has butter, pecans, blueberries and the surprise ingredient of crushed pineapple to keep it sweet and juicy.



Ingredients:

1 20 oz can crushed pineapple with juice

2 10 oz packages frozen blueberries

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1 box yellow cake mix

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 & 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Directions:

Spray a 9”X13” pan with nonstick spray. Spread pineapple and juice evenly in bottom of the pan, layer frozen blueberries, sprinkle with ½ cup sugar, sprinkle cake mix, pour melted butter evenly over the cake mix, sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup sugar, and cover with chopped pecans. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes or until the yellow cakes mix turns golden brown. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.