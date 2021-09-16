Jes Thomas shares a recipe for a cool dessert that's easy to make and delicious to try.

Easy Tiramisu

Prepared by Jes Thomas (@Jessouldfood on Instagram)

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

3/4 C white sugar

1 & 1/2 C brewed coffee

40 ladyfingers(Italian cookies)

16 oz mascarpone

2 C heavy whipping cream

2 T unsweetened cocoa powder

Chocolate bar shavings (optional

Directions:





In a metal or glass bowl, whisk together yolks and sugar. Place over a saucepan filled with water on a low boil and whisk for about 10 minutes until the mixture is lighter in color and slightly thickened. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

Arrange ladyfingers in a single layer in the bottom of a 13x9 inch dish. Pour half of the coffee evenly over the cookies.

Add mascarpone to the yolk mixture and mix until well incorporated. Pour half the mixture over the cookies.

In a separate bowl, beat cold heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form (about 3-4 minutes). Spread half of the cream over the yolk layer. Dip and arrange the remaining ladyfingers over the whipped cream.