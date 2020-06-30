Faith Baked Cakes' recipe for peach fritters

Ingredients 1 cup flour 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking powder 2 Tbs sugar 1/2 tsp cinnamon 2 eggs 1/3 cup milk 1 tablespoon melted butter 1-1/4 cups diced peaches I used 2 fresh peaches which came to a little over 1 1/4 cups of peaches Granulated sugar in flat-sided bowl or a powdered sugar glaze oil for fryer or deep frying pan

2. Heat oil in fryer or pan to 375 degrees F. With long handled ladle, ladle about 1/4 -1/2 cup batter into hot oil. The batter will sink at first and then rise. Cook for about 2 - 3 minutes, depending on size of fritters. Remove fritters from oil with long-handled tongs. Quickly drain on paper towels or newspaper. Then place fritter in bowl of sugar or glaze fritters. Coat with sugar on both sides, or glaze tops of fritters.