Faith Baked Cakes' recipe for peach fritters

Peach Fritters
Prepared by Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes
Ingredients
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 Tbs sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
2 eggs
1/3 cup milk
1 tablespoon melted butter
1-1/4 cups diced peaches I used 2 fresh peaches which came to a little over 1 1/4 cups of peaches
Granulated sugar in flat-sided bowl or a powdered sugar glaze
oil for fryer or deep frying pan
Powdered Sugar Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
Milk enough to make a drizzling consistency.
Whisk the milk and confectioners sugar together until the desired drizzling consistency
Instructions
1. Using a whisk, combine flour, salt, sugar, cinnamon and baking powder. Whisk in eggs, milk and butter. Fold in peaches.
2. Heat oil in fryer or pan to 375 degrees F. With long handled ladle, ladle about 1/4 -1/2 cup batter into hot oil. The batter will sink at first and then rise. Cook for about 2 - 3 minutes, depending on size of fritters. Remove fritters from oil with long-handled tongs. Quickly drain on paper towels or newspaper. Then place fritter in bowl of sugar or glaze fritters. Coat with sugar on both sides, or glaze tops of fritters.
3. Enjoy!
