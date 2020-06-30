x
five-at-four

Faith Baked Cakes' recipe for peach fritters

As more and more fresh fruits and vegetables come in, we're looking for new ways to serve them up like in this recipe from Shona House

Peach Fritters 
Prepared by Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes

Ingredients

1 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 Tbs sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
2 eggs
1/3 cup milk
1 tablespoon melted butter
1-1/4 cups diced peaches I used 2 fresh peaches which came to a little over 1 1/4 cups of peaches
Granulated sugar in flat-sided bowl or a powdered sugar glaze
oil for fryer or deep frying pan

Powdered Sugar Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar
Milk enough to make a drizzling consistency.

Whisk the milk and confectioners sugar together until the desired drizzling consistency

Instructions

1.    Using a whisk, combine flour, salt, sugar, cinnamon and baking powder. Whisk in eggs, milk and butter. Fold in peaches.

2.    Heat oil in fryer or pan to 375 degrees F. With long handled ladle, ladle about 1/4 -1/2 cup batter into hot oil. The batter will sink at first and then rise. Cook for about 2 - 3 minutes, depending on size of fritters. Remove fritters from oil with long-handled tongs. Quickly drain on paper towels or newspaper. Then place fritter in bowl of sugar or glaze fritters. Coat with sugar on both sides, or glaze tops of fritters.

3. Enjoy!

Follow Faith Baked Cakes recipe on Facebook.