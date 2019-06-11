Pal's Sudden Service is a pretty special experience for part of East Tennessee. If you've been there, you know what we're talking about.

Pal's restaurants are mostly located in the Tri-Cities, with a few forays into Morristown and Jefferson County. (Still no locations in Knoxville, though we've got our fingers crossed!)

But like any fast food you can't get just anywhere, absence certainly makes the heart, or the stomach, grow fonder.

That's exactly the case for a Georgia couple who apparently dream fondly of sauceburgers and Frenchie fries. Traci grew up in Kingsport, so she grew up enjoying Pal's!

Traci and Chris Jaunsen recently created and completed what they called "The Pal's Challenge" and documented the entire thing on Twitter.

On a recent trip to the Tri-Cities, the pair spent a day visiting all 29 Pal's locations and bought all the items on the menu during the course of their trip! According to a tweet, they traveled 400.2 miles and spent 15 hours and 15 minutes to accomplish their goal.

The couple said they were suffering from Pal's withdrawal before the challenge on Monday. We definitely assume they took care of that and hope it tides them over! They said on Twitter that the nearest Pal's to their home in Georgia is 3 hours and 55 minutes away!

As for whether they ate all that food they bought in one day, the answer is no. They did the best they could, but ended up saving some of it for the next day.. and they even have some Frenchie fries still in the bag!

They'd love for other Pal's fans to try the challenge and let them know how it goes!!