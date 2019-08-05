KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Larry Cox Senior Center transformed into a catwalk for the first-ever 'Senior Citizens Styling and Profiling Fashion Show.'

Broadway Carpets provided the runway, Steinmarket provided the fashion, and the senior models provided all of the style and sass.

"We got to pick out what we wanted to wear, and they helped us a little bit, but we all feel like we're fashion divas," said Mary Sue Johnson, one of the models.

The fashion show kicked off the City of Knoxville's schedule of events for Older Americans Month.

After the fashion show, one of the models said, "I told my son last night that it took me 80 years, but I finally made it to the runway. I had so much fun"

For a list of other events the City of Knoxville is hosting during Older Americans Month, CLICK HERE.