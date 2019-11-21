KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On a recent trip to Level Up Games in Knoxville, we found a group enjoying Contraband Games' freshman release of their table-top game, What Remains.

"I took all the complaints I had heard over the years and instead of making a game that focuses on what people like, I made a game that focuses on what they didn't like." Co-creator Raven Correll said. "We've managed to streamline combat play by twenty five percent. It focuses on having fun and telling stories as opposed to doing math and rolling dice."

Set in an imaginary, Post-Apocalyptic Knoxville What Remains features landmarks and places East Tennesseans will recognize.

"For those people who remember Y2K, the idea is that everything people were afraid was going to happen, happened: computers freaked out. Nukes got launched, which caused earthquakes and tsunamis and disease. So now we're in this apocalyptic wasteland, but it happened in 1999, so now everything's frozen in the nineties."

River Correll, Raven's wife, says they started working on What Remains about 3 years ago. |

"At first we were like 'How many people are going to be interested in this? Can we do a good job of getting the word out?'. River said. "As we gain more followers and more interest in the game, as we see that starting to pick up, it's like 'Wow! This is actually good'. This is actually going somewhere."

Fan Christopher Light has been playing the game for a little over a year.

"My favorite thing about it is it's all about imagination," Christopher said. "You're literally limited to what you can imagine."

For more information on What Remains, visit Contrabrand Games, LLC's Facebook page.