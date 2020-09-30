Two layered pumpkin pie

Two Layer Pumpkin Pie
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
You will need: 9-10 inch graham cracker crust
First layer:
4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon sugar
In a medium sized bowl, whisk together until smooth.
Add, 1 1/2 cups Extra creamy cool whip
Fold into cream cheese mixture.
Spread evenly on crust.
Second layer:
1 cup half and half
2 (3.4 ounce) cheesecake flavor Jello instant pudding mix May substitute vanilla or French vanilla
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a medium sized bowl, whisk milk with pudding mix until smooth and thickened. Stir in pumpkin, vanilla and spices until well blended. Spread over cream cheese layer. Cover lightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least two hours. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.