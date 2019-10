KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of Daisy Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Knoxville Fire Department said when firefighters arrived they found two residents outside their home and flames coming through the roof and front of the home.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire which had spread to the home's attic and other rooms.

The residents of the home were not injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.