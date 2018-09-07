A Florida man died Sunday after a kayaking accident on the Sequatchie River.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Whitwell Police Department, and Marion County officers said they responded to the scene after a call about an incident near the low head dam around 3:45 p.m.

According to TWRA, witnesses said Daniel J. Atkinson, 38, and his family were taking turns practicing their maneuvering techniques below the low head dam of the Kenter Mill area.

Witnesses told TWRA that the children were swimming and the wife took a kayak out to practice maneuvering and then traded off with her husband.

They said he quickly paddled towards the low head dam and the water from the dam reportedly overturned the kayak. He was pulled under by the strong current, TWRA said.

Witnesses were able to pull the man to the shore and perform CPR until EMS arrived. According to TWRA, the man was transported to Park Ridge West Hospital where he pronounced dead.

