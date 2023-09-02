Gatlinburg cabin video of bears breaking into car to be used in Super Bowl ad

The commercial is for "Ring," a company that sells cameras of many different kinds usually used for home security.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — In Gatlinburg, a bear was caught breaking into a car at a cabin. It showed them swinging open its doors and tearing through the car for food.

The owner of the cabin said he shared the video in an app that a camera company developed so people could share interesting moments from their home security systems.

Ring, the company that makes the cameras, then reached out to the cabin's owner. He said the company asked if it could be used in an advertisement they plan to air during the Super Bowl.

"I've never missed a Super Bowl," said Robert Romanski, whose cameras caught the bears. "It's very, very exciting. Let me put it that way."

A Super Bowl advertisement can cost companies as much as $7 million for 30 seconds. More than 100 million viewers tune into the game each year. Some companies have released their ads ahead of time too and are available to watch online.