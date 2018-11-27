DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — An organization made up of some of the nation's most experienced private investigators is joining the search for Joe Clyde Daniels.

The Search For Me Foundation announced Monday that private eye David Marshburn and Marsha Ward are on their way to Tennessee in hopes of finding the non-verbal autistic boy from Dickson.

“We’re going to try to find little Joe Clyde,” Marshburn said in a Facebook Live. “Now that being said, I can’t guarantee we will find him, but I can give my damnedest to do so.”

The team has been involved in some of the highest profile manhunts from the last five years like the Kelli Bordeaux, Lucas Hernandez, Hasiel Gonzalez, and Erica Parsons cases.

Joe Clyde, 5, disappeared on April 3. His father Joseph Daniels reported the little boy missing the following day. After days of exhaustive searches including multiple law enforcement agencies, Daniels confessed to murdering his child.

Mother Krystal Daniels was also charged with aggravated child neglect or endangerment for allegedly helping cover up the crime.

There have not been coordinated mass searches for Joe Clyde's body in recent weeks.

