LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular farmer's market in Louisville has a new program that will ease the burden of buying fresh fruits and vegetables.

It’s called ‘Fresh Rx for Moms,’ and it’s running at the Phoenix Hill NuLu Market on East Jefferson Street every Tuesday.

Dietician Susan Borders works with Fresh Rx for Moms and explained the program to WHAS11.

She said the program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Community Farm Alliance of Kentucky, gives expectant mothers 24-dollars each week to spend on fresh food. However, they will be given tokens instead of cash.

To qualify, you must be 32 weeks pregnant or earlier and on Medicaid.

Borders said the Phoenix Hill NuLu Market is the only location in Jefferson County offering the service.

WHAS 11 caught up with Aminah Uthman-Thompson as she was signing up during the market on Tuesday. She’s only the second expectant mother in Jefferson County to do so.

Thompson said she learned about it through a Facebook post. She has three little boys.

"It's hard trying to afford fresh produce for them,” Thompson said. “I'm going to the grocery store multiple times a week."

Borders, a dietician, said she hopes to see more moms sign up.

"I feel like it's a great program to benefit women and their babies,” she said.

She’s a registered nurse, dietician, and lactation consultant.

Lesher said, most recently, she gave up working at Women Infant and Children (WIC) to become a farmer with her husband. As a wearer of many hats, she said she understands how important it is to take care of an expectant mom.

"Whatever resources that they need, it's very rewarding because we know that's our next generation in community,” Lesher said.

As a mother raising that next generation, Thompson urges other expectant mothers to come get the farm fresh food.

"Get out here. It's free produce,” she said. “You can't beat that.”

Borders said the program will run until the end of the famer’s market season in mid-October.

To sign up, come to the Phoenix Hill NuLu Market on Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

