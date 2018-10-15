Gentle Barn and the University of Tennessee's Animal Hospital is giving a baby goat the chance to live and walk again.

Lolli, a baby goat, lost both of her hind feet last winter due to extremely cold temperatures. When that happened, The Dudley Legacy reached out to the the Gentle Barn in hopes of finding a way to give Lolli a second chance at life.

RELATED: Gentle Barn making 'bittersweet' move to Murfreesboro

"We were contacted by someone who had met Dudley and knew that we have great contacts at UT's Animal Hospital and have worked with fitting animals in need of prosthetic limbs," said Ellie

Laks, founder of the Gentle Barn.

Lolli had her first operation Monday that will prepare her for a double prothesis which will give her two new legs. Her prosthetics will be made by Ronnie Graves, the same man who made a prosthetic foot for Dudley.

RELATED: Dudley the beloved Tennessee steer

Once Lolli is completely healed, she will be released back to her home at the Gentle Barn in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

"We are so grateful to be able to help Lolli regain her ability to walk and live a normal life along side her very loving mother, Minnie-Mae, but we need helping funding for the medical care and creation of two prosthetic feet," Laks said. "Anyone who loves animals and has a special affection for goats should visit our donation page and give whatever they can to Lolli's recovery. The Gentle Barn is dedicated to giving animals in need that no one else wants a second chance at life."

Donations towards Lolli's recovery can be made through the Gentle Barn's donation page.

To learn more about Lolli, visit the Gentle Barn Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thegentlebarn.

© 2018 WBIR