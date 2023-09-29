The National Park Service releases its contingency plan for potential 2023 government shut down

The NPS Contingency plan says, "On Sunday, October 1, 2023, the NPS may begin notification to the public regarding expected impacts of the lapse in appropriations."

The federal government is moving towards a shutdown that will disrupt many services and stop all non-essential work in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

According to the National Park Service Contingency plan, "National Park Service sites will be closed during the period of a lapse in appropriations. This means that the majority of National Park sites will be closed completely to public access. Areas that by their nature are physically accessible to the public will face significantly reduced visitor services."

Parks will not be providing regular road or trail condition updates on their website or social media. Officials say park staff will post signs notifying visitors that no visitor services, maintenance or other non-emergency management activities will be conducted.

The Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance is asking the government to reconsider the closure of the park due to the effects it would have on the local economy, according to a release, the Alliance represents a group of businesses including lodging, restaurants and retail stores.

The group says they hope to work collaboratively with the community to find a solution that balances both budget concerns and the economic well-being of the area.

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park has attracted millions of visitors annually and serves as a significant economic driver to the area.

