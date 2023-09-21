Greeneville community rallies behind 12-year-old following medical emergency at football practice

On Tuesday night, Kaden Gunter, 12, experienced a medical emergency at football practice.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Twelve-year-old Kaden Gunter is described as funny, active and outgoing.

"Kaden is your typical 12-year-old, fun-loving, sport-playing, video-game-playing boy," said Mark Laughlin, Kaden's uncle.

"Kaden's never met somebody that's not a friend because everybody likes Kaden," said Rachel Adams, the Greeneville Middle School principal. "He just brings in a great presence to anywhere he is."

On Tuesday night, Kaden experienced a medical emergency at football practice.

"When there was an emergency that happened in a split second, they [EMS] jumped right into action, and there were no seconds lost," said Adams.

According to Laughlin, Kaden is in critical, but stable condition. He has been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further medical treatment.

"No seconds lost mean saving Kaden's life," said Laughlin. "God is our only hope in a time like this ... At 12 years old, you don't expect for you to get that news."

On Wednesday evening, a prayer vigil was organized for Kaden. Members of the Greeneville community joined together to lift up his friends and family.

"To know that we have a support system not only here in Greeneville and Greene County but across Northeast Tennessee, it makes me feel proud to be from Northeast Tennessee to see just how one kid can bring an entire area together," said Laughlin.

"It's hard to say anything is perfect in a situation like this, but it was the perfect ending to a day where there has just been an incredible amount of support for not only Kaden and his family, but for our students and your staff who are also experiencing a lot of emotions and trying to understand what's going on," said Adams.

Adams said students and faculty are asked to wear Kaden's favorite color, blue, on Thursday. As for their home football game, donations will be made for Kaden's family.

"Our athletic director and head coach had an idea to see if we could take some of the proceeds from our gate costs to donate to the family because they are going to have some unexpected expenses with travel related to Kaden's emergency," said Adams.

Officials with Volunteer High School also announced that a portion of all ticket sales for Friday night's game against Greeneville will be donated to the family for medical expenses.