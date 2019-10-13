GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department said it arrested Brandon Joe Griffin, 27, after responding to a possible arson fire in Greeneville.

Officers say when the Greeneville Fire Department was putting out several structure fires between W. Main Street and Marshall Lane Saturday, they saw Griffin with items that they believed were used to start the fires.

Investigators linked the case of the fires to Griffin.

He is charged with five counts of aggravated arson, two counts of reckless burning, one count of auto burglary, and one count of felony vandalism.

he is being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and is to appear in court on Monday.