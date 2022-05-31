As the bison walked near a boardwalk, the woman approached it. The bison then gored and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A 25-year-old Grove City woman was gored and tossed into the air by a bison at Yellowstone National Park over the Memorial Day weekend.

The woman, who has not been identified, approached a bison Monday morning and got within 10 feet of the animal. Two other people were also within 25 yards of the same bison, according to a release from Yellowstone

As the bison walked near a boardwalk, the woman approached it. The bison then gored and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman suffered a puncture wound and other injuries. She was taken to a medical center in Idaho. Her condition was not immediately available.

Yellowstone officials say wildlife animals can be dangerous when they are approached. Those who visit the park say to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes. People should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

This was the first reported incident in 2022 of someone getting too close to a bison and goring the person.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal and can run three times faster than humans.