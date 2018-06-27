HAMBLEN COUNTY - A family is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday afternoon in Whitesburg.

Stacey Suttles said her daughter, Allison Suttles, was last seen around the Whitesburg Elementary School area at 236 Cannery Road around 4 p.m.

The family filed a report with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Allison is described to be about 5'0 and 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone that has seen her is asked to contact her family at (865)-809-7553 or the HCSO at (423) 586-3781.

