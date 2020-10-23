Hand Up for Women to host second annual 'His & Her' Bass Fishing Tournament

Bass Fishing with your better half? It's a lot more popular than you may think.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On November 7, 2020 the local group Hand Up for Women will host their second annual Sarah Johnson Memorial His & Hers Bass Tournament.

Hand up for women works to help all women in need of help, no matter their background.

The Bass Fishing Tournament is open to teams of men & women or teams consisting of just men or just women, the cost is $100 per boat.