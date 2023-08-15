'Handle with Care' program in Sevier Co. lets police notify schools if they find children in traumatic events

Law enforcement can scan a QR code in cruisers to immediately notify Sever Co. Schools if they encounter a child on-scene, allowing them to provide support.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Sevier County can immediately notify nearby schools and connect children with trauma-sensitive support if they come across a child on-scene, during a traumatic situation.

They can do it through the "Handle with Care Program," which puts QR codes in cruisers that immediately connect officers with Sevier County Schools personnel. The program was launched in cooperation with the Drug Endangered Child Initiative, through the Sevier County Office of Alcohol and Drug Programs, Sevier County CARES and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The program gives officers the ability to immediately make sure children have support if they are involved in accidents, domestic violence incidents, homelessness or situations involving death.

The program started in West Virginia in 2013, and a release from Sevier County said it connected thousands of Tennessee children and their families with resources. According to the TBI, the program is meant to provide schools or childcare agencies with a "heads up" if a child has been identified as being involved in a traumatic event.

"Police are trained to identify children at the scene, find out where they go to school or daycare and send the school/agency a confidential email or fax that simply says, 'Handle Johnny with care.' That’s it. No other details," TBI said on its webpage explaining the program.