It's nearly Independence Day! There are all kinds of activities, parades and fireworks displays fit for the whole family in East Tennessee this Fourth of July. Plan your holiday here!

KNOXVILLE/KNOX COUNTY

Festival on the Fourth

There's a full day of activities planned in World's Fair park for the Festival on the Fourth. Starting at 4 p.m., they'll have live music and performers, food vendors, activities and other "summertime diversions" leading up to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's free Independence Day concert at 8 p.m. The night will end with a fireworks display at 9:35 p.m.

Where: World's Fair Park, 525 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902

When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Watch: Watch the fireworks LIVE on Channel 10 or WBIR.com.

Cost: FREE - food available for purchase

James White Fort Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

The Knoxville Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution, The Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Children of the Revolution are celebrating at James White Fort. Activities include a flag ceremony, reading of the Signers of the Declaration and a short speech.

Where: James White Fort, 205 E Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915

When: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Cost: FREE but donations are accepted

July Fourth old-fashioned porch celebration at the Mabry-Hazen House

Step back in time for an old-fashioned Fourth of July front porch celebration at the Mabry-Hazen House. The historic home overlooks downtown Knoxville, so eventgoers will be able to spread their picnic blankets out on the lawn to watch the City of Knoxville’s Festival on the Fourth fireworks.

Where: Mabry-Hazen House

When: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10 tickets include two beers from Elkmont Exchange and food from HeartFire Culinary

ALCOA

FreedomFest

The City of Alcoa is celebrating America's 242nd with free music, food vendors and children's activities at the Alcoa Duck Pond, and -- of course -- fireworks at the end of the night!

Where: Alcoa Duck Pond, 636 Vose Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701

When: Saturday, June 30 . Live music and food vendors gear up at 6 p.m., Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

. Live music and food vendors gear up at 6 p.m., Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. Cost: FREE - food available for purchase

ROGERSVILLE

Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration

Rogersville is offering a fiddling competition and Miss Rogersville competition during the weekend leading up to the Fourth. Then on the day of, the town will host a 3 on 3 basketball tournament, a parade, food vendors and live music culminating in a performance by Emily Ann Roberts, the runner up on Season nine of "The Voice." Fireworks will follow her show.

Cost: FREE

***See the Event Schedule for a full list of times and locations

ANDERSON COUNTY

Oak Ridge Fireworks Display in A.K. Bissell Park

Come hear live music played by the Oak Ridge Community Band and watch fireworks in A.K Bissell Park! Don't forget to bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Where: A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

When: Music starts at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE - donations to the band are accepted

Museum of Appalachia Anvil Shoot

Why shoot fireworks when you can shoot a 200 pound anvil sky-high? The Museum of Appalachia is celebrating the Fourth in true settler fashion with a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, old-fashioned games, music and demonstrations from beekeepers, blacksmiths and patriotic re-enactors - and anvil shoots throughout the day.

Where: Museum of Appalachia, 2819 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716

When: Anvil shoots at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Cost: Tickets - Adult, $20; Youth (13-17), $10; Child (5-12), $6; Family, $42, Members, FREE

Clinton 4th of July celebration

Laser Tag, a 22-foot-long water slide, antique cars, a corn hole tournament, and an obstacle course are just some of the activities you can do at this year's celebration.

Where: Lakefront Park in Clinton

When: Celebration starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The City of Oak Ridge Fireworks

The Oak Ridge Community Band will perform a free concert prior to the fireworks. Event-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating.

Where: A.K. Bissell Park

When: Sun down/9:45 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Norris Day

The day begins with the Firecracker Road Run and includes activities for the kids, including a water balloon toss and duck race. The Norris Lions Club begins serving their BBQ pork and chicken plates at 11 a.m. The event concludes with a fireworks show at dusk.

Where: downtown Norris

When: Sun down/9:45 p.m.

Cost: FREE

FARRAGUT

Independence Day Parade

Watch floats, dancers, veterans, and community members parade down Kingston Pike to celebrate the USA! The parade begins on Kingston Pike at Stadium Drive and continues to Boring Road. One representative from each of the seven military branches will serve together as grand marshal.

Where: Kingston Pike from Stadium Drive to Boring Road

When: 9:30 a.m. - approx. 12:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Farragut Freedom 1 & 2 Mile Run

If moving rather than watching is more your pace, you can run directly in front of the parade in the freedom run hosted by Fleet Feet. Race proceeds go to Smokey Mountain Service dogs.

Where: Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Dr. Farragut, TN 37934

When: 9 a.m.

Cost: $25, Kids 10 and under $15. Prices rise $5 between July 2-4

SEVIER COUNTY

Gatlinburg First Independence Day Parade in the Nation

Gatlinburg starts its Independence Day celebrations as soon as the clock strikes midnight with its annual midnight parade. The late-night parade route begins at the Baskins Creek Bypass and ends at traffic light #10 at Ski Mountain Road. You’re encouraged to show up early to find parking because thousands of people will be in attendance.



Country Singer Craig Morgan is headlining at this year’s July Fourth Patriot Festival in Pigeon Forge. You may recognize his song “Redneck Yacht Club.” The festival opens at noon with games, activities, and food vendors at Patriot Park. Morgan performs at 8:30 pm before the fireworks spectacular show at 9:45 p.m.

Why not throw a little competition into your 4th of July celebrations with the Gatlinburg River Raft Regatta? Attendees can rent a rubber duck to enter into the unmanned raft race or choose to build their own raft. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Christ in the Smokies bridge on River Road. The race kicks off at noon.



Gatlinburg will round out its Independence Day celebrations with a 20-minute fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The best viewing area will be around traffic lights #3 and #5.

ATHENS

Folks around McMinn County can check out this annual show at Athens Regional Park, which is billed as one of the best in the area. There will also be a pie eating contest hosted by Michael's Casual Dining. Registration is from 6- 8:30 p.m., contest at 9 p.m.

Where: Athens Regional Park, 2405 Decatur Pike at exit 49 off I-75

When: All afternoon July 4th, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE - people can contribute to fundraising for the show by texting 423-435-9918

BLOUNT COUNTY

Watch fireworks light up the sky with a backdrop of the Smoky Mountains at the 4th of July show in Townsend. The show begins at dusk, but people can come early to set up their picnic blankets on the lawn near the Highland Manor Inn.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Crossville’s Fourth of July Celebration begins at 5 pm Wednesday at Crossville Centennial Park. There will be a kids’ inflatable area, and live music at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Greenville’s 6th annual “America Downtown” event kicks off their Independence Day Celebrations with a parade on Summer Street at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Also, this year there will be a hot dog eating contest.

HAWKINS COUNTY

Celebrate the 4th of July with a full day of activities in Rogersville. There will be a Firecracker 3-on-3 Basketball tournament at 9 a.m., followed by a 4th of July parade at 11 a.m. The day includes several live entertainers including Emily Ann Roberts headlining at 8 pm. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Lenoir City will celebrate Independence Day with a parade at 11 a.m. and a Firecracker half-mile run for kids ages 5 to 12. The parade and race begin at 11 a.m.

MONROE COUNTY

Sweetwater is hosting an Independence Day celebration downtown from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday with inflatables, a parade, and live music. There will be a 5K road race to start the day off at 7:30 am. The celebration concludes with fireworks at dusk.

ROANE COUNTY

Kingston’s Smokin’ the Water Fourth of July Festival kicks off at 2 p.m. Near Watts Bar Lake with fireworks lighting up the sky when the sun goes down.

SCOTT COUNTY

Join the Huntsville Fire Department firefighters as they host their annual two-day Firemen’s Fourth festival on the Courthouse Mall in Huntsville. The event begins with crafts, entertainment, and musicians at 11 a.m. on July 3rd, and continues with a parade at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and a fireworks show at 11 p.m.

