Hardin Valley students place fourth at International Rocketry Competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hardin Valley students placed fourth in the International Rocketry Challenge held at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport, according to a release.

The opportunity was presented to the team to represent the United States at the international contest after placing first at the American Rocketry Challenge national finals on May 20, according to a release.

Members of the team included: team captain Zaen Grissino-Mayer, 16; Halley “Mickey” Dandena, 17; Henry Harvey, 16; Bailey Mounts, 16; Caleb Mulder, 16; Kahlil Ortiz, 16; and Otilia Scolnic, 16.

“I am deeply proud of the Hardin Valley Academy team for representing our nation and solidifying their place as elite contenders," Eric Fanning, president and CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, said. "Through this remarkable journey, they honed their engineering skills, tested their limits, and discovered the true meaning of teamwork on the global stage.”

The annual rocketry competition consisted of middle and high school students designing, building and launching model rockets with the goal of inspiring students to continue in aerospace and STEM.

According to a release, this year the competition required the design and construction of a rocket capable of delivering one raw large hen’s egg to an altitude of 850 feet, before returning it safely to the ground within 42 to 45 seconds.

Teams were also judged on a technical presentation where they were required to describe their approach to the mission.