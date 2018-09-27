Hawkins County — Two men seen staring over the Caney Creek Bridge Tuesday evening were actually saving a woman's life, according to a Hawkins County Sheriff's Office report.

Hawkins County Cpl. Mark Harrell was dispatched to the bridge around 6:15 p.m. for a person sitting on it nodding in and out.

When he arrived, he said he saw two men leaning over the bridge as if they were looking and at that time, the report states he thought the person he was responding to had jumped.

As he approached, Harrell said he realized the men were holding a woman who tried to jump. The incident report states Harrell and the men, later identified as Garrett Nicholson and David Reed of Rogersville, pulled the woman back onto the bridge.

The report said she had a belt around her neck and she said "she just couldn't do it anymore". The men told Harrell that she tried to jump and they grabbed her and restrained her until help arrived.

The woman was taken to the Hawkins County Emergency Room for an evaluation, the report states.

© 2018 WBIR